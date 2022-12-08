OBITUARY: Lucille Gayle Evans; February 12, 1947 – December 2, 2022

Lucille Gayle Evans
February 12, 1947 – December 2, 2022
Lucille Gayle Evans, 75, passed away at her home in Montrose, Colorado, from heart failure on Dec. 2, 2022.
At her request her remains will be cremated. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held Dec. 29, 2022, at Grace Community Church from 4 — 6 p.m.
Gayle was born on Feb. 12,1947, in Denver, Colorado, to Charles E. and Doris J. (Lay) Evans. She attended primary school in the Littleton, Colorado, school district and attended Cherry Creek High School through her Junior year. She graduated from Antelope Valley Joint Union High School in Lancaster, California, in 1965.
She returned to Colorado in 1966 to marry Larry G. White where they both served their community in the Douglas County 4-H Program.
After they moved to Montrose in 1972, Ms. Evans continued to serve her community in many capacities including Montrose County 4-H Program, Women’s Resource Center, Uncompahgre Legal Aid as an advocate for women and children in the court system, Partners of Montrose County, Montrose High School Marching Band, Montrose Horse Racing Association, Magic Circle Theatre, as well as reading with first graders at Pomona Elementary school.
During her 50 years in Montrose her professions included racehorse trainer and jockey, Komondor dog breeder, house painter, accountant, as well as a full-time mother and wife. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, cooking, medicinal herbs, the art of dowsing, cross country skiing and hiking. She loved nature, had a thirst for knowledge and sought to learn something new each day.
She is survived by one son, Mathew Guy White of Olathe Colorado, one daughter Toby Lynn (White) Bunkelman of Loma Colorado; five grandchildren, Grace and Jessica White, Madilynn, Lucas, and Josephine Bunkelman; a brother Mark Evans (wife Debbie) of Crestone, Colorado, and a sister Wendy (husband Steve) Vaughan of Moloka’i, Hawaii.
While Gayle would tell you to spend the money on your own family; if you have the desire to make a contribution the family respectfully requests that any donations in her name be made to MHS Band, local 4-H clubs, battered women shelters, library or search and rescue.
In June 2022 she celebrated 35 years of sobriety; that decision in 1988 was the beginning of a new life — for herself and everyone that loved her. Gayle was a wonderful woman who adored her children and grandchildren. She was an incredible mother and warrior for all of us. During her time with us she inspired us, cheered us on and encouraged us to be the best possible version of us we could be.
Through good, bad, crazy, and hilarious times we never stopped loving her, nor she us. We’ve never met anyone who more fiercely protected her family, or more devotedly clung to her relationships. We admired her for her strength, courage, wisdom, unconditional love and devotion to her family. We are going to miss her terribly and her staunch adherence to driving a stick-shift jeep. You did it your way Gayle, always … and in all ways.