OBITUARY: Lucille Lavina (Espinoza) Odell

Lucille Lavina (Espinoza) Odell
Lucille Lavina (Espinoza) Odell, age 69, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, at her home in Modesto, Ca. Lucille was born in La Sauses, Colorado, on April 14, 1951, to Maria and Serefin Espinoza. Lucille grew up in Montrose with her three sisters Sarita, Gloria, and Barbara.
She married Don Odell on Oct. 8, 1983. During her lifetime she enjoyed spending time with family and watching the Broncos. Lucille loved traveling through Colorado reminiscing and visiting her extensive family. Lucille had many hobbies of which embroidery, sorting and creating photo albums that she enjoyed sharing with family. We will miss her thoughtfulness and her contagious smile.
Lucille is survived by her husband, Don Odell; her daughter, Shelly House; her son, Josh Odell; her grandsons, Serefin House and Eryq House; her sisters, Gloria (Jerry) Carbajal and Barbara Alvarez and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Lucille is preceded in death by both her parents, Maria and Serefin Espinoza; her baby brother; her sister, Sarita; and her granddaughter, Izabel House.
Services will not be held at this time. Arrangements will be made for a memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Lucille requested donations to cancer research.
A Mother’s love is a beacon of light that shines faith, truth, and prayer. Through the changing scenes of life, her children find a haven there. – Author unknown.
