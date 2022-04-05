OBITUARY: Lucy Grossjan

Lucy Grossjan, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Mike and Kay Ferris Hospice Center (HopeWest) in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 43 years, John Grossjan, on Dec. 25, 2008.
John was a plastics technology engineer at Revell Models when they met. Lucy was the switchboard-operator at Revell, who “accidentally disconnected” any calls to John from women. When he asked what the problem was, she claimed she didn’t know. They dated, then were married in 1965.
John’s career included work for McColloch chainsaws, Rainbird and Black and Decker, where he replaced some metal parts with light-weight plastic (making them easier to use). Lucy became a mother to their three sons (from previous marriages), homemaker, PTA member, and den mother for the Cub Scouts. Their hobbies included fishing, camping, and enjoying John’s keyboard music (piano accordion and organ). In her later years Lucy’s hobbies included needlepoint, knitting and quilting.
Lucy is survived by her three sons, Michael, Arin and Ron; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Crippen Funeral Home Chapel.
For those unable to attend, Lucy’s Celebration of Life slide presentation will be available for viewing at crippinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice, website -Hopewestco.org, phone, 970-241-2212.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone