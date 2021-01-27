OBITUARY: Lucy L. Kendall, July 25, 1932 - January 21, 2021

Lucy L. Kendall
July 25, 1932 — January 21, 2021
Hotchkiss resident Lucy L. Kendall passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Paonia Care Center in Paonia, Colorado. She was 88.
A service will be held at a later date.
Lucy Lee Bohn was born July 25, 1932, to Clarence and Laura (Thompson) Bohn in Buffalo, Wyoming. She spent her childhood in Pinedale, Wyoming, San Francisco, California, and Paonia, Colorado, graduating from Paonia High School in 1950. Later she attended American Beauty College.
On August 7, 1950, Lucy married the love of her life, Lester L. Kendall in Grand Junction, Colorado. To this union four children were born. The couple made their home in the North Fork for 60-plus years. They had the honor of sharing 70 years of love and marriage.
Lucy enjoyed sewing, garden, cooking, canning, but most of all she cherished time she spent with her family.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Lee Kendall; daughters, Laura McCurdy (Bill), Margaret Osborn (George), Bonnie Holder (Don); a son, Tom Kendall (Gloria). She is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim Bohn; a sister, Erma Rekop; and a great-grandson, Nathan McCurdy.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.