OBITUARY: Luella I. (Flowers) Bellgardt; October 15, 1924 - December 17, 2021

Luella went to her final home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Luella was one of 10 children born to Abner and Anna Flowers of the Uncompahgre Valley. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1943.
She married Albert H. Bellgardt in 1945, and they celebrated 48 years of marriage before his death. They had two children, Dolores and Albert Jr. Luella worked as a clerk for JC Penney, as a bank teller at Montrose National Bank, as a greeter at McDonald’s, and seasonally at Russell Stover Candies.
Luella had a twin sister, Lillian, and thought it was so special to have another set of twins (great-granddaughters Danika and Kenzie Bush) in the family. She loved her family and Bingo was a real favorite.
Luella was the only remaining sibling, and was predeceased by Wayne Flowers, Nadine Jutten, Harold Flowers, Loren Flowers, Lillian Garrison, Evelyn Schmidt, Lola Hogg, Vernon Flowers and Larry Flowers. She was also predeceased by her parents, Abner and Anna Flowers, her husband, Albert H. Bellgardt Sr., and great-granddaughter, Jordan Bush.
Survivors include daughter Dolores (Ron) Eden, son Albert, Jr. (Sheri) Bellgardt, grandchildren Amy (Steve) Bush, Kolten Eden, Albert III Bellgardt, Jodi (Adam) Woodden, great-grandchildren Bryce, Danika, Kenzie Bush, and Samuel, Adeline, Mykal, Deklan Woodden.
Services will be held at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Interment shall be at Grand View Cemetery immediately following the service.
Charitable donations may be made to Hope West Hospice.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
