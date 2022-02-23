OBITUARY: Lydia Trujillo

Lydia Trujillo of Ouray, Colorado, passed away on Feb. 19 in her home surrounded by her children and many members of their families. She was 94.
Lydia was born in Abiquiu, New Mexico, to Rafael and Gregorita Jaramillo on Jan. 9, 1928. When Lydia was about 7, she moved to Montrose, Colorado, with her father and siblings to live with their grandparents Manuel and Sylveria Jaramillo after the passing of their mother. It was here some years later that she met the love of her life Ernest Trujillo. The couple was married in January of 1948. Lydia and Ernest went on to have seven children who they loved and adored.
In 1950 they moved to Ouray where Ernest went to work in the mining industry. Lydia raised her children and worked as a cook/baker in many of the local eateries. She also worked for 29 years as the head cook and cafeteria supervisor at the Ouray School. Lydia was admired by many of the local school children in Ouray and to this day many of them still comment on the amazing food that was served in the school cafeteria. Lydia lost her husband Ernest in April of 2001 but continued to live in the family home in Ouray where she always welcomed family and friends with a warm heart and a hot meal.
Lydia is preceded in death by her husband Ernest and her daughter Patricia; mother Gregorita and father Rafael; siblings Rafael, Soledad and Manuel.
She is survived by her six other children: Katherine Trujillo-Miron (Carlos); Karen Sanchez (Ron); Tess Martinez (Dave); Marisa Salvo (Robert); Adam Trujillo and E.J. Trujillo (Melissa). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church in Ouray, Colorado, followed by graveside services at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Daniel’s Catholic Church, 614 5th St., Ouray, CO 81427, or HopeWest Hospice, 725 South Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting with details.
To plant a tree in memory of Lydia Trujillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
