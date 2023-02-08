OBITUARY: Lynda Elsie Curtis

Lynda Curtis, 74, of Montrose, Colorado passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with her family by her side.

Lynda was born in Paonia, Colorado, on July 6, 1948, to George and Elsie Andrews. She grew up in Hotchkiss and graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1966. After graduation she attended Fort Lewis College in Durango.

