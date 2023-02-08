OBITUARY: Lynda Elsie Curtis

Lynda Curtis, 74, of Montrose, Colorado passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with her family by her side.
Lynda was born in Paonia, Colorado, on July 6, 1948, to George and Elsie Andrews. She grew up in Hotchkiss and graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1966. After graduation she attended Fort Lewis College in Durango.
She married Jack Charlton in July 1968 and settled in Montrose. They had two daughters together, Sherry and Lisa.
She worked for the Montrose school district for 17 years and as a teacher’s aide and parapro. She especially enjoyed working in the special education program. After leaving the school district she worked at Starvin Arvin’s for many years.
In 1996, she began dating Phil Curtis and they were married in 2007. They spent their 27 years together running their trucking company together while spending time with family and friends, boating, taking trips to Lake Powell, jeeping and four wheeling. She was also a supporter and advocate for Donor Alliance and organ donation.
Lynda loved flower gardening, photography, scrapbooking, boating, jeeping and spending time in the Colorado mountains and all of her furbabies. Most of all she loved spending time with her two daughters and her grandchildren Ashton and Taylor, who were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her husband Phil Curtis of Montrose; her daughters Sherry (Jeff) Gill of Phoenix, Arizona; Lisa (Todd) Dull of Commerce City, Colorado; her grandchildren Ashton(Krys) Gill and Taylor(Brendan) O’Conner both of Phoenix, and her “sister” Elaine Harper of Cedaredge.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Elsie Andrews and her guardian angel “Meagan.”
Lynda will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family in making arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, Lynda requested a donation to Second Chance Humane Society in Ridgway or to Donor Alliance in her name.
