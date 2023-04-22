OBITUARY: Lynette Kay Clements; March 18, 1939 - April 15, 2023

The Lord took Lynette Kay Clements home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Elk Ridge Health and Rehab with family by her side. She was 84 years old.

Lynette was born March 18, 1939 in Quinter, Kansas, to Fred Rufus Barrett and Velma Vivian Blackwell. She lived in Quinter until graduating high school and then attended Fort Hays State College in Hays, Kansas. She then moved to the eastern slope of Colorado, until moving to the western slope in 2007, and eventually calling Montrose, Colorado, home.

