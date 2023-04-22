OBITUARY: Lynette Kay Clements; March 18, 1939 - April 15, 2023

The Lord took Lynette Kay Clements home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Elk Ridge Health and Rehab with family by her side. She was 84 years old.
Lynette was born March 18, 1939 in Quinter, Kansas, to Fred Rufus Barrett and Velma Vivian Blackwell. She lived in Quinter until graduating high school and then attended Fort Hays State College in Hays, Kansas. She then moved to the eastern slope of Colorado, until moving to the western slope in 2007, and eventually calling Montrose, Colorado, home.
Mom had a wonderful sense of humor, sense of style, and was quick-witted with everyone she knew. She brought so much joy into everyone’s life. She enjoyed traveling, her dog Pebbles and most of all, she adored her family. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Mom is survived by daughter Tami (Steve) Hale of Olathe, Colorado; daughter Michelle Nicks of Mead, Colorado; sister Rhonda (Rod) Fisher of Johnstown, Coloraod; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Vicki Clements Carpenter.
She loved her job as a flight attendant for 30 years. Her career took her many places and met many people. Her amazing personality made her a perfect fit for the job that she loved so much.
“Wings”
She was stunning and beautiful in every way. She walked through life with a beautiful smile and huge dimples. With beautiful eyes of green and a heart as big as the deep blue sea.
Her body grew tired. The time had come when God sent a heavenly plane to pick her up. The Angel put out her hand and said, “It’s time to go, you have so many people excited to see you at home.”
She glanced back at her girls and said “this isn’t goodbye, it’s a see you later. I have my wings, now it’s time to go.”
The Angel walked with her to the majestic plane and said “where we are going, the gates have pearls and the streets are of gold and there is no more pain.” As she boarded her last flight with a smile on her face, she turned back to her family to say one more thing. “I love you; you stayed with me and held my hand. I felt your kisses and hugs. But it’s OK, God has me now. I will always be with you.”
Crippin Funeral Home will be assisting the family, 970-249-2121.
