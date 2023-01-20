OBITUARY: Lynette Rowland

Lynette Rowland of Olathe, Colorado, died at the age of 61 on Jan. 18, 2023. She was born in Delta, Colorado, to her parents, Dewey and Marilyn Boyd. She was a younger sister to Scott Boyd.
Lynette graduated from Olathe High School in 1979 and attended Oklahoma Christian College to study social work. She married Mark Rowland and moved to New Hampshire in 1992. Their daughter, Emily, was born in 1997. Lynette became a widow in 1999 and persevered through the heartache and challenges of being a single parent. She and Emily moved back to Olathe in 2002.
Lynette was involved in her community in many ways. Her circle of influence stretched far and wide, and she positively impacted innumerable people. In her leisure time, Lynette enjoyed outdoor, family, and church activities. She loved generously and laughed freely.
Although Lynette wore many hats, the one she never took off was being a woman of deep faith. Her Christian identity was the most important part of her life. Because of her deep faith, we know that Lynette is now in the presence of God.
Lynette’s funeral will be at Montrose Church of Christ at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
