OBITUARY: Lynette Rowland

Lynette Rowland of Olathe, Colorado, died at the age of 61 on Jan. 18, 2023. She was born in Delta, Colorado, to her parents, Dewey and Marilyn Boyd. She was a younger sister to Scott Boyd.

Lynette graduated from Olathe High School in 1979 and attended Oklahoma Christian College to study social work. She married Mark Rowland and moved to New Hampshire in 1992. Their daughter, Emily, was born in 1997. Lynette became a widow in 1999 and persevered through the heartache and challenges of being a single parent. She and Emily moved back to Olathe in 2002.

