Lynnda Watts
June 6, 1952 - June 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved family member…. Lynnda Rene Hess Watts, who lost her battle with cancer on June 15, 2020 and made her journey to be with her family in Heaven, all of whom will be waiting with open arms to greet her.
Lynnda was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 6, 1952 to Everett Lynn Hess Sr. and Lorene Margaret Chitwood Hess. Her parents preceded her in death, Everett (Pete) in 1998 and Lorene (Rene) in 1999. Lynnda was an older sister to Joe Hess and Everett Hess Jr. and she always managed to keep them in line. She lived in Colorado her entire life, living various places in the state and attending school there.
She had an amazingly quick mind, many good ideas, and was talented in so many things. In her personal life she was an excellent cook who loved trying new recipes and exchanging them. She always decorated her home beautifully and loved pretty things. She was good at floral arranging and cake decorating and never had any fear of tackling a project.
She had a zest for entertaining, loved to plan and prepare for celebrations of any kind. She loved all kinds of games and cards and loved to get people together to play and laugh.
Something everybody that knew Lynnda (Lynndie) will remember about her was her contagious giggle and laughter…when something struck her funny, she laughed with every part of her, sometimes until she lost her breath and you could not resist joining in, even if you didn’t know what she was laughing about.
The other thing that anybody that knew Lynndie will remember is her love of CHOCOLATE in any way, shape or form!
In her professional life she always gave whatever job she was doing her very best, always going the extra mile.
She was a daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The most important events in her life were the birth of her son Lane Gunn on September 29, 1976 and the birth of her granddaughter Alex, March 17, 2010. She was extremely proud of both of them and loved them both with all her heart.
She is survived by her husband Glenn Watts, her son Lane Gunn, her granddaughter Alex, her brother Joe Hess and his family, her brother Everett Hess Jr. and his family.
At Lynnda’s request, no service will be held.
