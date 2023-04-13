OBITUARY: Madeline Abruzzese

On April 1, 2023, Madeline Mary Abruzzese, lovingly known by many as Maddy, passed away peacefully at age 85 around beloved family after a hard-fought battle with small cell lung cancer.
She was always a fighter and had previously beat breast cancer over 20 years ago. After being diagnosed with lung cancer in May 2022 she underwent chemotherapy and radiation and had significantly improved giving her a better quality of life for her final months. Unfortunately, the cancer recently spread to her brain and shortly thereafter she passed.
The extra time she had after doing her initial treatment was so valuable. She got to visit with family and friends from near and far, do the things she loved like crafting and relaxing and got to be with her beloved husband of 44 years Salvatore (Steve) Abruzzese and their cat Sammy. Steve was amazing and cared lovingly and diligently for Madeline until she peacefully passed on April Fools Day, something those of us close to her think she may have gotten a kick out of since she did have a sassy side to her personality.
Madeline was born in Sierra Madre, California, on Aug. 24, 1937, where she grew up and then raised her children Douglas, Janice, and Rodney. In 1975 she met her husband Steve and his daughter Stephanie, who she loved and raised from that time on as her own. Her husband Steve did the exact same thing, loving and raising Maddy’s three children as his own as well as their combined grandchildren and great grandchildren in the years to come. In 1977, the two were married in Las Vegas, which from the stories that are told, was a very fun-filled and memorable event for all who attended.
In 1981 Maddy and Steve decided to leave the hustle and bustle of California and moved to Pitkin, Colorado to run the Silver Plume General Store. In 1985 they moved to Montrose, Colorado, where they have resided ever since.
Madeline and her husband Steve loved their family dearly and would do anything to help and make each and every family member feel how much they loved them. It didn’t matter if it was one of their children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren, the Abruzzeses would drop everything to be there for them in whatever way they needed.
Maddy loved antiquing and crafting. She had an amazing knack for sifting through items at Salvation Army, Goodwill, flea markets or garage sales and finding the diamond in the rough. She had several stores in Montrose over the years including Maddy’s Coop, as well as spaces at other local stores selling all her special finds, home décor and crafts.
Madeline had her craft shed and special room at her home to store all of her in progress new creations. She was extremely creative and truly enjoyed crafting and interior decorating. Even during her cancer treatment, she would get enough energy to think about making special gifts for her doctors, nurses and other health care staff.
Many of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren continue to have this love and natural talent of crafting and decorating. Some more than others, as she would happily tell you in the kindest but most matter of fact of ways. Every few years she would get a new design idea and put her husband Steve to work on redecorating their home.
Maddy also loved to “veg out” and watch TV, cozy on the couch or in her room. All her family fondly remember watching her tv favorites with her like anything on HGTV, Lifetime movies and many silly shows on TLC like 90 Day Fiancé, which became one of her favorites.
Madeline is preceded in death by many loved ones including her parents, Richard Morago and Eugenia (Jenny) Rosa Morago; sister Carol Morago Starkey; son Rodney and grandson Tyler.
She is survived by her husband Salvatore (Steve) Abruzzese; brother Richard (Dick) Morago, children Douglas and Dorothy, Janice, Stephanie and Cindy; grandchildren Brandon, Nicole, Christian, Ashley, Cameron, Garet, Ryan and Makenna, and great-grandchildren: Lane, Zach, Hayden, Landon, Angelica, Adriana, Danny, Lacey, Alacrity, Kayden, Jayce, Jameson, Quinn, Avery, and Johnathon. She also has many other extended family members not named here who were very special to her and that she loved dearly.
Madeline lived her life to the fullest. She worked hard, she loved big, and she was just the most likable and lovable sassy lady you could ever hope to meet. Her family will miss her dearly, but the memories we have and the impact she has made on each and every one of us will last forever, until we meet again.
A celebration of life will take place in Montrose at Crippin Funeral Home in several weeks followed by a burial at a later date at Grand View Cemetery.
Dates and times for both the celebration of life and burial will be shared once they are available. If you would like to be included on the details once they have been scheduled, feel free to reach out to Madeline’s husband Steve at 970-209-4295 or sjitalia@aol.com, or granddaughter Christian at 832-348-3360 or cac9705@gmail.com.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Abruzzese’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Madeline Abruzzese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone