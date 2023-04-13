OBITUARY: Madeline Abruzzese

On April 1, 2023, Madeline Mary Abruzzese, lovingly known by many as Maddy, passed away peacefully at age 85 around beloved family after a hard-fought battle with small cell lung cancer.

She was always a fighter and had previously beat breast cancer over 20 years ago. After being diagnosed with lung cancer in May 2022 she underwent chemotherapy and radiation and had significantly improved giving her a better quality of life for her final months. Unfortunately, the cancer recently spread to her brain and shortly thereafter she passed.

To plant a tree in memory of Madeline Abruzzese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

