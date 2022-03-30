Madge Marie Rogers of Rolla, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the age of 69. She was born on Sept. 10, 1952 in Nucla, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Wilma Ross and her biological parents James Franklin Patterson and Bernice Mable Howlett Patterson. Brothers who preceded her in death are Floyd Herbert Patterson, Harry Orley Patterson-JoAnn Hause and Virginia (Harry’s second wife). Arthur Earl Anderson, Charles Franklin Patterson, William Lloyd Patterson and James Lee Patterson.
Sisters who preceded her in death are Florence Mable Love Vasquez, Maxine Marie Patterson, Debbie Wilson-Emma, DeVelva May Austin, Lawrence Jess Austin, Leveta Margaret Thatcher (Louis).
Those survived are Erma Marvis Barns, Gill Knox of Montrose, Colorado, Robert Raddatz (Linda) and Marlene Shrock of California, James Lee Ross (Marilyn) of Rawlins, Wyoming, and numerous great-great and great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be in Nucla, Colorado, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1 p.m.
