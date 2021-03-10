OBITUARY: Magdalena 'Ann' Labrum

Magdalena ‘Ann’ Labrum
Magdalena “Ann” Labrum, daughter of J.R. Rogers and Angela Delgado, was born on June 16, 1943 in Lampasas, Texas. Heaven received another angel when she passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2021 while surrounded by her loved ones at her daughter’s home in South Carolina.
Annie grew up in Mineral Wells Texas before marrying Arthur Labrum, who she had met while he was stationed at Camp Wolters Army Base. After marrying, they moved to Colorado and settled in Ridgway where they raised their family.
She enjoyed spending time visiting with friends while drinking a cup of coffee. She had a passion for reading books, planting flowers, donating to charities and spending time outdoors. Ann was an active member for several years of the Rebekah Lodge, Elks Lodge, bowling leagues and a devout Catholic. She was well-known as a fabulous cook of Mexican food and would often cater events at local restaurants and the Elks Lodge.
Ann was always smiling, laughing and had a funny sense of humor that was welcomed everywhere she went. She devoted her life to her family as a full-time wife and homemaker and left her imprint on all those while fulfilling her special place in the world. She was kind, caring, compassionate and a giving person who helped others, which is why she was loved and will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur; daughters, Sylvia (Mark) Owings, Cindy Jackson, Terri (Charlie) Monzel and Cherrie Labrum. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Amber (partner Chris Dowell) Daller, Jeff (Lindsey) Owings, Crystal (Kaleb) Akee, Jessie (Brion) Weseman, Michael Drozd, Austen and Chelsea Monzel; seven-great grandchildren, Nicholas Rhodes, Adain and Addison Daller, Ayla and Asylin Weseman, and Jazmine and Elizabeth Akee. She is also survived by three sisters and five brothers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.