OBITUARY: Manaun ‘Maxine’ Fotheringham

Manaun ‘Maxine’ Fotheringham

Our dear sister, Manaun “Maxine” Fotheringham, age 89, sadly passed away at her home in Montrose, Colorado on Oct. 15, 2022. Maxine was born in Garfield, New Mexico, to Melvin and Bess Underwood in 1932. She married the love of her life, Harry “Bo” Fotheringham, in March 1970. He preceded her in death in 2016.

