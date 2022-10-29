OBITUARY: Manaun ‘Maxine’ Fotheringham

Our dear sister, Manaun “Maxine” Fotheringham, age 89, sadly passed away at her home in Montrose, Colorado on Oct. 15, 2022. Maxine was born in Garfield, New Mexico, to Melvin and Bess Underwood in 1932. She married the love of her life, Harry “Bo” Fotheringham, in March 1970. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Maxine lived most of her life in Trinity, Texas, with her husband Bo, until his passing in 2016 when she moved to be near family in Montrose, Colorado. She was a true Southern gem and was the most amazingly polite and courteous woman. Maxine loved her family and enjoyed spending time with each and every one of them. She particularly enjoyed playing games and telling jokes and laughing. She also enjoyed her flower garden, crocheting, embroidery, and reading.
Maxine will be deeply missed by her family and all that knew her. She is survived by her brother and wife Joe and Dianna Underwood of Montrose; sister and husband Sue and Alvin English of Montrose; sister in-law, Lynn Underwood and numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and -nephews, many of whom knew her as Aunt “Mac.”
Maxine was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Bobby, Don, Ben, and Jerry.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Crippin Funeral Home at 802 E. Main St.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Crippin Funeral Home at 802 E. Main St.
