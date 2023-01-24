OBITUARY: Manuel Roberto 'Huelo' Hernandez

Manuel Roberto Hernandez of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, a week after his 42nd birthday. A native of Montrose, Manuel, affectionately known as Huelo, was born to LeRoy (Lee) Hernandez and Olivia (Romero) Trujillo, both of Montrose.

Huelo attended Delta and Montrose High School, graduating in 2000. He always enjoyed working with his hands and understanding the finer details of how equipment and systems operate. Huelo became a certified machinist and was employed at 3M, Montrose.

To plant a tree in memory of Manuel Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

