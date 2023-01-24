OBITUARY: Manuel Roberto 'Huelo' Hernandez

Manuel Roberto Hernandez of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, a week after his 42nd birthday. A native of Montrose, Manuel, affectionately known as Huelo, was born to LeRoy (Lee) Hernandez and Olivia (Romero) Trujillo, both of Montrose.
Huelo attended Delta and Montrose High School, graduating in 2000. He always enjoyed working with his hands and understanding the finer details of how equipment and systems operate. Huelo became a certified machinist and was employed at 3M, Montrose.
Huelo loved to run! Throughout his adult life, Manuel competed in numerous long-distance mountain runs ranging from half-marathons to 50-mile races. Running farther and faster along Colorado’s mountain ranges was his ambition and where he found his peace and solitude; his “happy place.”
But Huelo’s greatest loves were those of his two beautiful daughters. They were his entire heart, his world, the truest loves of his life.
He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his two daughters.
A memorial service in Manuel’s honor will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose. Following the service, a celebratory gathering is planned at the Holiday Inn, Montrose, from 4 -7 p.m.
