obit March Snelling

Marcy MacKintosh Snelling

December 14, 1922 - June 13, 2020

Marcy Grace MacKintosh Snelling was born Dec. 14, 1922 and passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2020.

She was married to and is survived by William Snelling and David Hallstrand, husbands.

Her parents were John MacKintosh and Margaret Higgens.

She was a member and organist for Pinecrest Presbyterian Church in Miami, Florida, and most recently the United Church of the San Juans in Ridgway, Colorado.

She is survived by her children, Judi Snelling, Patsy Young, and Bill Snelling;

grandchildren Nick Pasquareillo, Merlyn Ellis, and Stazie Snelling, and four great- grandchildren.

Services will be held in July at the Church of the San Juans, Ridgway, Colorado.

