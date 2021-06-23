Mardell June Sanburg Sanders

January 17, 1932 – April 4, 2020

Funeral services for Mardell Sanders will be held at 10:30 a.m., June 26, 2021, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, 530 Main St., Olathe, Colorado.

To plant a tree in memory of Mardell Sanburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments