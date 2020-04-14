Mardell June Sanburg Sanders
January 17, 1932 – April 4, 2020
Mardell June Sanburg Sanders was born to a pioneer family who arrived in the Montrose area in the 1870s. She was born in the home of her parents George Oscar Sanburg and Maude May Leonard Sanburg. Mardell was an adventurous child, who tagged along behind her older siblings, Russell Edward Sanburg, Evelyn Lane and Alice Hays. She told stories of how she rode bareback on horses that the family raised for the U.S. Cavalry, and how she and older brother Russell would float on the ice in the Uncompahgre River.
As a child, she attended school in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School. She then attended Western State College and Mesa College. She married Shirley Sanders, from the California Mesa area near Delta, Colorado in 1953. To this union they had five children, Elaine Kennedy, Randy Sanders, Janice Sanders, Robin Sanders and Marilyn Vigil.
Her spirit continues in her children, their spouses and her 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
We were all blessed to have known Mardell. She was a mother, a rancher and a real estate mogul.
We have many fond memories. She had a unique way of letting a sassy child or animal know they were on the wrong path. They might expect to see a rock coming their way and Mardell had a pretty good arm. She loved animals including Robert the Bobcat, Bucky the Sheep and especially Huck the Wonder Dog. She loved to drive fast and a good cup of coffee. She had a great sense of humor and would light up and share that with her grandchildren even at the end. She was generous to a fault with family and even strangers. Her last wish was for everyone to be kind to each other.
She was loved and will be sorely missed. It breaks our hearts to have to say goodbye to her. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Kuchler who passed away in 2014; great-grandson, Nathaniel Hyde who passed away in 2017; and husband, Shirley who passed away on Jan. 27, 1985.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held Tuesday, April 14. A celebration of her life will take place later this summer. In lieu of flowers we ask donations to be made to HopeWest Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.