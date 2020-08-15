Margaret Ann ‘Peggy Powell
February 2, 1931 - August 4, 2020
Margaret Ann “Peggy” Powell, 89, passed from this earth on Aug. 4, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, Texas. She was born in Avoca, Pennsylvania on Feb. 2, 1931, to Isadore Joseph Powell and Catherine (nee Donovan) Powell. Peggy grew up in Moosic, Pennsylvania, and was the only girl of the family with two older brothers and two younger brothers. Her mom passed when Peggy was 14, and the family was never all together again.
Peggy was fun-loving, fiercely independent and career-oriented. She was a confident, executive secretary/administrative assistant for many legal firms and loved to discover new places. She was especially proud that she had known and done work for attorney LeRoy Collins, who became the 33rd governor of Florida in the early 1950s.
Her travels took her to live in Buffalo, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Jacksonville, Florida; Rockaway, New Jersey; Washington, D.C; Atlanta, Georgia; San Francisco, California; and Houston, Texas. She also spent some time in Montrose, Colorado, with family before eventually returning to her beloved Houston, Texas.
Peggy was a thoughtful, caring person. She loved to engage people and have a good time. It was always a special event when Peggy came to visit. Peggy has reached her final destination and may God grant her peace and rest.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two of her brothers, Leo Michael Powell and Robert Theodore Powell. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph Leo Powell of Ambler, Pennsylvania and Edmund James Powell of Jacksonville, Florida. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many more great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Burns Funeral Home, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Internment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy can be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
