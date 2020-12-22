OBITUARY: Margaret 'Marg' Cook

Margaret ‘Marg’ Cook

Margaret “Marg” Cook, 94, lifelong resident of Montrose, departed this world Dec. 13, 2020. She was born Nancy Margaret Roberts May 9, 1926, to Walter Scott and Pearlina (Marcum) Roberts at their home in Maple Grove, the ninth of 11 children.

Marg married Leslie G. Cook in June of 1947. The couple had four daughters and built a successful ranching operation together south of town. Marg was a wonderful cook and always hospitable. She hosted her siblings every Thursday for lunch for many years. Her family was very important to her and she’d often comment, “I don’t know what I’d do without my family.” Her grandchildren loved spending time at her house, she had a fun sense of humor and always made them feel welcomed and loved.

Marg is survived by her husband of 73 years, Les; her daughters, Sandra (Jim) Roberts, Nancy (Jim) Cook-Mitchell, Robin Cook; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Marg was preceded in death by her parents and siblings (six brothers and four sisters); her daughter, Barbara Cook; and granddaughter, Julie Langendorf.

No services are planned at this time.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Margaret’s family.

