Margaret ‘Peg’ Sievers
December 2, 1923 - April 11, 2020
Margaret “Peg” Sievers passed away peacefully April 11, 2020, at Spring Creek Chalet in Montrose. Born to Ned and Madeline Williams on Dec. 2, 1923, in Alamosa, Colorado, Peg grew up in Gunnison. She graduated from Western State College in 1944.
A proud WWII veteran, Peg served in the WAVES Radio Corps in Washington, D.C., from 1944 through 1946. June 2, 1946, she married George D. Sievers, her husband of 63 years. They moved to Montrose in 1949, where both Peg and George taught at Montrose High School. In 1976, they moved to Colorado Springs and later to Golden, Colorado. Peg returned to Montrose in 2013.
Peg was an avid musician, playing the organ for church services in Montrose and later in Canon City. She was a great conversationalist who delighted in keeping in touch with friends and former students. During her years in Colorado Springs, she enjoyed family gatherings and doing needlework with husband George. Peg entered the P.E.O. Sisterhood in 1965. As a P.E.O., she served on the Colorado Program for Continuing Education Committee in the 1980s, and was most recently a member of Chapter FJ.
Peg is survived by her children, Pat Huff (Kenn) of Montrose, George E. Sievers (Tina) of Fort Collins, and Dick Sievers (Dianne) of Tabernash; and by grandchildren Brock Sievers (Natalie) of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Betsy Fisher (Adam) of Erie; and great grandchildren Lauren and Kendall Sievers and Kinley and Grant Fisher. Peg was preceded in death by her husband George and grandson Matthew Huff.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice of Montrose (https://www.hopewestco.org/) or to the Program for Continuing Education of the
P.E.O. Sisterhood (https://donations.peointernational.org/)
Services will be held at All Saints Anglican Church at a date to be determined.
