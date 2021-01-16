OBITUARY: Margot Gisela Bueche

Margot Gisela Bueche
Margot Gisela Bueche of Fruita, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021 at HopeWest in Grand Junction from complications of severe anemia after suffering from a fall.
Margot was born in Nuremberg, Germany, on Dec. 9, 1938. She moved to the US in 1961 with her husband James Dunson, US Army sergeant, and her two children Ronald and Tami, to start a new life. She later gave birth to four more children: Angela, Cindy, Jeffrey, and Angelique.
She was preceded in death by daughter Angela (1962); mother, Luise (2001); first husband, James (2006); husband, Robert (2014); and son, Jeffrey (2017). She is survived by son Ronald Dunson; daughter-in-law, Nujnapa Dunson (Ronald); daughters Tami Milner, Angelique Bryant and Cindy Hernandez; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Margot had cared for people working as a CNA and helped people appreciate God and his Word as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She lived a full life and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Forever in our hearts.
A memorial will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m. Jan. 23.
