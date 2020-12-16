Maria Josefa ‘Josie’ Gallegos

Maria Josefa Gallegos, also known as Josie, of Montrose, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday Dec. 12, 2020.

Josefa was born in Canjilon, New Mexico, in 1929 to Francisco and Sara Morales. She lived with her family until the early 1940s when she moved to Montrose.

In 1953 Josie married Octaviano Gallegos in Montrose at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and celebrated 53 years of marriage before he passed away in 2006. She lived as a homemaker taking care of her family. Josefa lived a good life of 91 years and enjoyed joking, laughing, listening to music, cooking, sketching and spending time with her family and friends.

Josefa is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gallegos; grandchildren, Juventino and wife Amber Gallegos; and great-grandchildren, Danika and Drake.

She is preceded in death by her husband Octaviano and siblings Medardo Morales, Agapito Morales, Maggie Mora, Oralia Martinez and Annie Ortiz.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

