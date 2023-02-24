OBITUARY: Maria Rebecca Trujillo

Rebecca Trujillo, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away in the early
morning of Feb. 21, 2023. She was 97.
Rebecca was born on June 6, 1925, in San Miguel el Alto, Jalisco, Mexico, a daughter of and third-born of the eventually 16 children of Cleofas and Eberista Vasquez. Her family emigrated to the United States in 1928 and settled in Delta, Colorado. She was naturalized in Montrose on November 22, 1954, as a United States citizen.
During her formative years, Rebecca lived in Delta at an immigrant community called Las
Colonias. She attended the Delta elementary school, having to leave after the sixth grade to help her mother with her large family and to provide income by working as a farm laborer. She lived and worked in various capacities in Denver for a short period in the mid-1940s, then returned to the Montrose/Delta area.
On Jan. 8, 1948, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Seferino “Sam” Trujillo,
for a lifetime of partnership. Their lives were enriched when they became the parents of seven sons and four daughters. The family originally lived in rural Olathe but moved to Ouray in late 1949 and has been there ever since. In 1998 their extended family provided a joyous celebration in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Rebecca was always a dynamic mother and homemaker. She also worked as a maid at various
Ouray motels into the 1980s, and as a cook at different times at virtually all the Ouray restaurants, as well as at the Ouray School and at a few Montrose restaurants. She finally retired in about 2011.
Her hobbies were gardening at her Ouray home, and creating hand-made and machine sewn items for grandchildren. The focus of her energy and love, however, was on her family to which she provided inspiration and direction.
Surviving members, all of whom will dearly miss her are four daughters: Georgia Trujillo-Pesicka and husband Kenneth Pesicka of Littleton, Sandra Trujillo-Kropuenske and husband John Kropuenske ofMontrose, Mary Ann Trujillo-Bosch of Fruita, and Vicky Trujillo of Ouray; and six sons: Rick Trujillo of Ouray, John Trujillo and wife Rosalyn of Ouray, Daniel Trujillo and wife Sherri of Montrose, Ron Trujilloof Ouray, Mark Trujillo and wife Olive of Montrose, and Clifford Trujillo of Arvada.
Rebecca was the proud and loving grandmother of 21 grandchildren: Chrystal, Amy and Bradley
Pesicka; John, Valerie and Corrine Trujillo; Nathan, Dustin and Dylan Trujillo; Lindsey, Laurel and LeahKropuenske; Steve, Cody and Jessie Bosch; Aprielle and Renzo Trujillo; Vale and Mathew Skiff; andJaedyn and Eden Trujillo. These grandchildren are the parents of Rebecca’s 26 great-grandchildren.
Other surviving family members include one brother: Anthony Vasquez of Montrose; and four sisters: Phyllis Vasquez-Martinez and husband Anthony Martinez of Grand Junction, Jeanie Vasquez-Garcia and husband Donald Garcia of Montrose, Margery Vasquez-Sanchez and husband James Sanchez of Grand Junction, and Mary Lou Vasquez-Koenig and Husband Henry Koenig of Whitewater.
Rebecca was preceded in death by both parents; by her husband Sam Trujillo; by a 2-year-old son, Joseph Clifford Trujillo; and by six brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held at St. Daniel’s Catholic church in Ouray. A vigil services will be at
7 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 at St. Daniel’s. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday Feb. 27, 2023, also at St. Daniel’s. Graveside committal services will be at Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose at 2:30 p.m.