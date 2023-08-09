Marie was born at home in Montrose, Colorado, to pioneer family, William F. (Butch) Virgina (Virgie) Arndt. Marie was the last child of six children. She married the love of her life, Keith Andress, June 30, 1947. The marriage ended upon his death. She married William Church in July of 1982.
Marie was preceded in death by both husbands, one grandson and two great-grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Wanda Smith and Gladys Minnick of Montrose. She is also survived by five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marie lived in Naturita; she was the supervisor/head cook for the West End school lunch program in Naturita then transferred to Nucla grade school. She retired in 1970 and moved to Montrose. Marie loved all her extended family, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, multi-arts and crafts, and cooking — no one ever left her house without eating.
Viewing is on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 -7 p.m. Funeral is Friday at 10 a.m, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, with interment at Valley Lawn Cemetery, Montrose. Lunch will follow at Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
To plant a tree in memory of Marie Andress/Church; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
