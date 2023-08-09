OBITUARY: Marie Church; September 6, 1926 - August 5, 2023
Gabrielle Chandler

Marie was born at home in Montrose, Colorado, to pioneer family, William F. (Butch) Virgina (Virgie) Arndt. Marie was the last child of six children. She married the love of her life, Keith Andress, June 30, 1947. The marriage ended upon his death. She married William Church in July of 1982. 

Marie was preceded in death by both husbands, one grandson and two great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Andress/Church; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?