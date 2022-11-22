OBITUARY: Marilyn Cipra Beall; January 9, 1941 – November 18, 2022

Marilyn Cipra Beall, of Ouray County, passed away at her residence after a short illness.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 9, 1941, to H. Eugene Bowman and Gladys R. Bowman in Des Moines, Iowa. After Marilyn graduated from High School, she studied at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
After graduating, she operated her equitation school and showed horses for several years while still in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1966 she moved to Denver, Colorado, and went to work as an executive secretary with AMOCO Oil.
In 1974, Marilyn married John F. Cipra Jr. Marilyn continued operating an equitation business along with many young students while also doing horse training. She never had children, but she was a mother to these young students and continued receiving visits, phone calls, and cards for the remaining years.
Due to health problems, her husband had to move to a lower altitude. This was when they bought their condo in San Carlos, Mexico. Marilyn stepped in to be the president and manage a sheet metal business, called Scherer Metals Inc. In 1995 her husband sadly passed away.
Marilyn first moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1998. She purchased the first Road Gate Farm, where she had her horses, flowers, and a luscious green lawn.
In 2005, she stated in her Christmas letter, “a beautiful man entered my life, and we are having great times together.” Marilyn and Edward Leyburn Beall were married in September 2009. They had great adventures traveling the world, riding horses, and remodeling the 2nd Road Gate Farm.
Services will be held at the Church of the San Juans, Ridgway, Colorado, during the summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HopeWest of Colorado.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone