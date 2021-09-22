OBITUARY: Marilyn 'Sammy' Emmons

Marilyn (Sammy) Emmons passed away on Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Montrose, after a short illness. She was 98 years old.
Emmons was born Feb. 20, 1923 to Vernon and A.N. Derbyshire of southeast Ohio. She was married to Denver W. Emmons of Adams/Brown County, Ohio for 75 years. He preceded her in death in 2016.
They married just before WWII and his deployment to Europe as a U.S. Army Air Corps radar navigator. They farmed, owned businesses and restored a historic home in Russellville, Ohio. At one time, Marilyn owned an antique store and a collector doll shop in Georgetown, Ohio.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Emmons Ullman and son-in-law Myron (Mike) Ullman of Montrose. For years, Marilyn and Denver, traveled all over the world with them. She lived in California for a time, before moving with them to Montrose some years ago. But she loved Ohio best, always calling it “home.”
Marilyn was admired for her exquisite eye for fashion, classic style and antiques. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Russellville, Ohio, where she taught Sunday school classes for years. She was an avid reader and an engaging conversationalist who could adeptly converse on everything from religion and gourmet foods to all-era movies. She loved her dogs, especially several favorite dachshunds. An outstanding cook, she relished entertaining and spending time with her family and friends from across the country.
She is survived by six grandchildren: Cayce (Kristen) Ullman of Texas; Tryan (Jen) Ullman; Peter (Amanda) Ullman and Kirk (Mandalee), all of Arizona; Kwynn Ullman of Montrose and Maddy Ullman of Montrose and California. She has six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two Ohio sisters, Edwina Fite and Margie Wheeler.
A memorial service and burial are scheduled next month in Russellville, Ohio, her hometown.
