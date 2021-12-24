OBITUARY: Marilynn Huseby

Marilynn Huseby of Montrose, Colorado died peacefully on December 17, 2021 at the home she so loved. She was born on February 5, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Marilynn grew up in Denver, Colorado and spent many years living in California. After returning to Colorado in the late 1970s, she moved to Montrose in 1998. Over the years, her beautiful property became a refuge for Marilynn, dear friends and family along with the many cats, birds, deer and other wildlife she cared for and loved.
She loved working for the Montrose Pavilion Senior Center helping seniors with retirement planning and also helped with event planning.
Marilynn is survived by her brothers Ray Huseby (Judi), Bob Huseby (Terie), Lester Huseby (Jo Dell) and David Reed, along with her nieces and nephews, Shannon, Bonnie, Josh, Ryan, Rebecca and Melissa as well as their children who she formed a special bond with over the past few years.
A private memorial is being held and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Rest well, Marilynn. We will always be looking for the heart rocks.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilynn Huseby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone