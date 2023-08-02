OBITUARY: Marjorie ‘Marge’ M. Shipley; July 27, 1940 - July 24, 2023

Salt Lake City, Utah: In Loving Memory of Marjorie "Marge" M. Shipley
Marjorie M. (Cook) Shipley, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away early July 24, 2023, three days shy of her 83rd birthday.
Born on July 27, 1940, the youngest of three daughters born, to Elmer Ray Cook and Linnie Louise (Lutes) Cook in Delta, Colorado. Marge had a zest for life, evident in her passions and interests of gambling, fishing, cheering on the Utes and drinking Fireball Whiskey. Marge also enjoyed her many years working for the State of Utah, Vocational Rehab and found her work rewarding.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive through the stories and laughter shared in her honor. May she find peace and solace.
Preceded in death by her parents, elder sister, Marie (Silver) Olathe, and her eldest son, Jim Shipley. Survived by her sister, Betty (Roy) Becker, Washington, and her loving children, Sandra Lehman and Paul Shipley; grandchildren, Justin, Travis, Gabby, Bailey, Amanda and Joshua, great-grandchildren, Jade, Roman, Dima, Lena and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Marge's name to The American Liver Foundation, as a gesture of remembrance and support.
