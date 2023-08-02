OBITUARY: Marjorie ‘Marge’ M. Shipley; July 27, 1940 - July 24, 2023

Salt Lake City, Utah: In Loving Memory of Marjorie "Marge" M. Shipley

Marjorie M. (Cook) Shipley, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away early July 24, 2023, three days shy of her 83rd birthday. 

