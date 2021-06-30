OBITUARY: Marjorie Ruth Keehfuss

Marjorie Ruth Keehfuss
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Ruth Keehfuss; caring mother, doting grandmother, beloved friend, and an active member of the Montrose community.
Marge was born in Oak Park, Illinois, and raised in Denver, Colorado, with her sister Kathy Ventimiglia. She later attended Colorado State University and Western State College, where she received a bachelor of arts in speech and drama. Shortly after graduating college, Marge moved to Montrose, Colorado, the town where she would spend the majority of her life — 52 years in a community she loved dearly.
Marge was a successful businesswoman who owned the Amaranth clothing store for many years prior to becoming executive director of the Chamber of Commerce from 1997-2008. While at the chamber, Marge was involved in the Kids Voting program, Ride the Rockies, PAX, and spearheaded many other community projects.
In addition, Marge was on committees that created the MAMA organization, Downtown Improvement District, Uncompaghre Valley Leadership Committee, and the Lighter than Air Balloon Affair.
Marge dearly loved being a member of the Altrusa Club, Quilt Club, and Business After Hours. She was also fond of her nickname, “The Pie Lady,” for the Community Thanksgiving Dinners. Community involvement was incredibly important and fulfilling to Marge. She was always a busy woman.
While attending CSU, Marge met and married Lee Keasey, with whom they share three children: Beth Vincent, Jill Vincent, and Brian Keasey. Later, Marge and Lou Keehfuss would marry for 22 years. Marge was a wonderful mother, and an even better grandmother to Alyssa Bateman (Darren Bateman), Nick Vincent (Carly Withers), Zack Vincent, and Shea Vincent. She had recently become a great grandmother to twins — Carter and Everett Bateman.
Marge loved quilting, spending time with her grandchildren, and shopping with her daughters and best friend, Pam Shippy.
The family would like to thank the amazing team at Valley Manor Memory Care Unit. The love and care the staff provided helped guide Marge through the last two years of her life. Our family is eternally grateful.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marge’s name be made to the Valley Manor Memory Care Community: In care of Brandi Valdez 1401 South Cascade Ave. Montrose, CO 81401. And above all else, as Marge would say, “shop local!”
