Montrose resident Marjory Louise Sims passed away Oct. 24, 2021, quietly in the comfort of her own home. She was born April 10, 1937, in Antonito, Colorado, to parents H.H. Griffith and Nellie Isabell Schofield Griffith. In 1953 she married Lloyd Francis Sims and was married for 62 years.
Marjory enjoyed doing all sorts of crafting including, diamond art, crocheting, and making all kinds of different jewelry. She worked for many years in the food service business as a cook but her main job was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents H.H. and Nellie Isabell Griffith; husband Lloyd Francis Sims; son Elton (Wayne) Sims; daughter Ethel (Tinker) Sims Atkinson; son Lloyd (Gene) Sims; daughter Rosalie Sims; grandson Lloyd Sims; granddaughter Nicole Sims; sister Rae Bowen; brothers Tommy, Richard, and George Griffith.
Marjory is survived by her sons; Donald G. (Tamara Malouff) Sims of Monte Vista, Colorado; Mikel E. (Jenny Angrimson) Sims of Montrose, Colorado and Jim K. (Gayla Wood) Sims of Montrose, Colorado; sisters Nellie Mauch of Lamar, Colorado and Jackie (Steve) Darbyshire of Dumas, Texas; daughter-in-law, Patty Sims; nine grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service is planned for a later date. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Marjory’s family.
