OBITUARY: Mark Andrew Stock

Mark Andrew Stock, 72, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 8, 2023.
He was born Aug. 27, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Albert Edward and Nancy Meyer Stock who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his siblings Albert Edward Stock Jr. (Ned), Christopher John Stock, Matthew Louis Stock and Andrea Jean Rogers.
Mark grew up in Colorado Springs graduating from Wasson High School. Mark attended Colorado Mountain College, Glenwood Springs campus and graduated Colorado State University.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to play golf, ski, hunt, fish, and climb mountains. One of the accomplishments he was proud of was climbing all but two of Colorado's Fourteeners. Mark spent many years in the Colorado ski Industry at Monarch Resort and Powderhorn eventually going into advertising and working most of the ski towns in the state. He loved animals and walking his dogs on the Montrose Golf Course and around his neighborhood. He was a prankster and loved to surprise people. You are sorely missed brother. We love you.
No services are planned. Donations can be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Ridgway. The family can be reached through the Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory in Montrose, Colorado.
