OBITUARY: Mark Andrew Stock

Mark Andrew Stock, 72, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 8, 2023.

He was born Aug. 27, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Albert Edward and Nancy Meyer Stock who preceded him in death.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Stock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?