Mark Edward McDermott
January 18, 1958 - April 11, 2020
Mark Edward McDermott, 62, of Montrose, Colorado, lost his fight with cancer on April 11, 2020. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on January 18, 1958, the beloved son of the late John Buckley and Marilyn Smith McDermott. Mark was raised in Windsor, Connecticut and graduated from Windsor High School in 1976. He worked at Geissler’s Market in Windsor for many years before marrying his wife Theresa. They moved first to Enfield, Connecticut where Mark continued to work for Geissler's in most of their stores. Mark later worked for Winn Dixie management in both Alabama and Florida for another 23 years before retiring to Montrose, Colorado where he enjoyed being Grampi to his two grandchildren.
Mark was predeceased by his brother Scott, several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his grandparents Edward and Virginia McDermott and Edgar and Hazel Smith.
Mark leaves his devoted wife Theresa Caskie McDermott, son Ryan McDermott, daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Isaac Klostermann, grandchildren Emerson and Finley, and his sister Karen McDermott. He also leaves many relatives in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, and Nevada.
Mark was a loving husband and father who loved matchbox, The Rifleman, classic cars, and was a HUGE Cowboy fan! How ‘bout them Cowboys! DC4L
Memorial services are to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
