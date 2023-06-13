OBITUARY: Marlene K. Townsend; December 21, 1937 – June 9, 2023

Marlene (Sylvester) Townsend was born in Denver, Colorado, to Everett Sylvester and Helen (Poppert) Sylvester. Marlene was the oldest of two daughters and when she was 9, the Sylvester family moved to Montrose.
She attended school in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High in 1956. While she was there, she was an active member of the marching and concert bands. She loved music. She played the piano and even sang in the chorus for a few plays at the Magic Circle Players as an adult.
After high school she attended Colorado Women’s College in Denver, then returned to Montrose and eventually became employed at the First National Bank of Montrose. It was there that she met the love of her life, Kenneth Townsend. They were married on June 14, 1959, and had four children, Brad Townsend of Denver, Kim Townsend of Denver, Kerri Pirzadeh of Glenwood Springs, and Kelli Kingery of Montrose.
They embraced Montrose as their lifelong home and giving back to them that community was important to them both. Once they had raised their family, Marlene and Kenneth traveled the world together, they were married for 57 years. Kenneth preceded her in death on June 24, 2016.
Marlene owned and raised horses for most of her adult life and shared that passion with her daughters. She managed a family, along with 40 acres and could work circles around just about anyone. Although Marlene was a private person, those who knew her appreciated that work ethic, sense of humor and her fierce protection of her family.
Marlene is survived by her sister, Marcia (Sylvester) Carlson; four children, their spouses; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following: Hope West Hospice and the Townsend
Scholarship fund (Montrose Community Foundation), P.O. Box 3020, Montrose, CO 81402.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at the Montrose United Methodist Church. Following the service, inurnment will take place at the family columbarium at Grand View Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Townsend; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone