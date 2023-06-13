OBITUARY: Marlene K. Townsend; December 21, 1937 – June 9, 2023

Marlene (Sylvester) Townsend was born in Denver, Colorado, to Everett Sylvester and Helen (Poppert) Sylvester. Marlene was the oldest of two daughters and when she was 9, the Sylvester family moved to Montrose.

She attended school in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High in 1956. While she was there, she was an active member of the marching and concert bands. She loved music. She played the piano and even sang in the chorus for a few plays at the Magic Circle Players as an adult.

