February 5, 1939 - July 27, 2020

Marlys E. Mills peacefully passed on July 27, 2020. Marlys was born on Feb. 5, 1939, to Elbert and Lillian (Sanders) Mills in Ada, Minnesota. She was the youngest of three children.

She moved to Colorado in 1968 with her children and second husband Gary Iverson. Through the years she worked as a bartender, in the accounting department of Montrose Memorial Hospital, and as a convenience store or liquor store clerk. She was always known for her infectious laugh and when tending bar or meeting the public in a store, she would lend a sympathetic ear and always had a way of cheering people up.

Marlys’ family was everything to her. She had a special connection with all her children and grandchildren. She loved to attend family gatherings and supported her children and grandchildren in as many of their events as she could. Camping, fishing, game nights, boot camp graduations all had top billing for things to do. When the family got together, they knew it would be a fun and special time with her. Before everyone gets the idea that she was a sedate grandmother, remember she loved sporty cars all her life. No four-door family cars for her! The bigger the engine, the better.

She is survived by her four children: Gregory H. (Marla D.) Larson, Marla J. (Joey) Manganello, Randy (Chrissy) Larson, and Garyn (Kristi) Iverson; grandchildren Cody Manganello, Dustin (Sara) Larson, Kaleb Slafter, Trevor Larson, Mandy Larson, Zachary (Hanna) Iverson, Jeremy Iverson, Anthony Iverson, and Cameron Gustin; her niece Rita (Glenn Bowling) Alexander; and nephews Troy, Frank, Mike, and Patrick Mills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Howard Larson, sister Marion Betts, brother Roy Mills, nephew Rick Gaffney, grandson Tanner Manganello, and her companion of 30 years, Ray Wilson.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting her family.

