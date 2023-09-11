OBITUARY: Marta Marie Taylor; January 6, 1940 - September 8, 2023

Marta Marie Taylor (Gryzik), longtime resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2023 of natural causes while under hospice care. 

Marta was born on Jan. 6, 1940 in Krakow, Poland. At age 35, she moved to the US where she made a living teaching gymnastics. While living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Marta met, and later married, Landon Taylor. Landy and Marta had moved to Montrose, in 1991. While Marta did not have children of her own, she was very happy to have been the stepmom to Landy’s eight children.

To plant a tree in memory of Marta Taylor; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?