OBITUARY: Marta Marie Taylor; January 6, 1940 - September 8, 2023

Marta Marie Taylor (Gryzik), longtime resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2023 of natural causes while under hospice care.
Marta was born on Jan. 6, 1940 in Krakow, Poland. At age 35, she moved to the US where she made a living teaching gymnastics. While living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Marta met, and later married, Landon Taylor. Landy and Marta had moved to Montrose, in 1991. While Marta did not have children of her own, she was very happy to have been the stepmom to Landy’s eight children.
Marta and Landy founded Operation Sweet Tooth in 2003 to ship sweets and personal supplies to deployed service members around the globe. After Landy passed away in 2007, Marta continued on, shipping over 11,500 fifty-pound boxes over the next 12 years. Marta received hundreds of acknowledgements and awards for her efforts including the Meritorious Service Medal, the highest award the Colorado National Guard bestows upon civilians.
Believing the US had provided her more than she could have ever expected, Marta became a naturalized United States citizen in December 2012.
Marta is survived by one sibling, Helena Rzymanek of Krakow Poland, a nephew, Joseph (Margie) Gryzik Jr. of Chicago, great-nephew, Joseph Gryzik III, and great-niece, Olyvia Marie Gryzik; five step-sons, Terry Taylor of Olathe, CO, Trenton (Joanne) Taylor of Lansing, MI, George (Carol) Taylor of Sarasota, Fl, Jeffrey Taylor of Plymouth, Mi, and Steven (Rachel) Petrie of Centennial, CO; and one step-daughter, Linda Hay of Ft. Worth, TX; and numerous step-grandchildren.
