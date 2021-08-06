Martha ‘Ann’ Wilson Nichols was born in Smithville, Missouri, on Sept. 2, 1947, and entered her eternal home on Aug. 3, 2021, at the age of 73.
She is the daughter of the late Mack and Martha Wilson of Stewartsville, Missouri, and also preceded in death by brother, James Wilson. She is survived by siblings Kenneth Wilson, Salt Lake City, Utah, Carol Pollock (Dan) Havensville, Kansas, Joyce Lawyer (Darwin) Wellsville, Kansas, and Donald Wilson (Lisa) Kansas City, Missouri.
Ann graduated from Gower High School with the class of 1965. She met Mark Nichols while attending Missouri Western College in 1967. They married shortly after on Aug. 14, 1971 and spent the next 49 years of life’s adventures together. They made western Colorado their home where they raised two children, Jason Nichols of Montrose, Colorado, and Erin Taylor (Fred) of Punta Gorda, Florida. She was an adoring and devoted grandmother to Kail and Jacey Nichols, as well as Peyton and Braxton Taylor.
Ann graduated from Northwest Missouri State College in 1969 with a major in education. She was passionate about the youth of her community and dedicated 43 years to teaching, coaching, mentoring and leading multiple generations of students. Ann was an outstanding athlete, and for many years could often be found on the softball field with her friends and teammates. She was also an avid baseball fan. Her passion for the St. Louis Cardinals was renowned.
Ann’s nurturing personality and drive to care for those around her was inspiring to all who knew her. Her loyal and gracious spirit was felt by everybody who crossed her path. She will be forever missed, but certainly never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road, with a reception following at the Montrose Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Colorado Chapter of Special Olympics, by calling 303-462-6574.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.
