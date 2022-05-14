OBITUARY: Martin Ray Kop; July 2, 1971 - May 6, 2022

On Friday May 6, 2022, Martin Ray Kop passed away at his father’s home after a two-year battle with lung cancer. He was 50.
Marty was born July 2, 1971, to Marcel and Marsha Kop, he grew up in Montrose where he attended Montrose high school.
He began his career as a maintenance technician for property management in Telluride, Colorado, for Resort Rentals, moving on to Resort Quest and eventually for his father’s company San Miguel Building and Spa. He also enjoyed his part-time employment at the Cobble Creek Golf Course in Montrose, Colorado.
Marty lived to fish and play golf. This was his quality time spent with family and friends. He especially enjoyed fishing with his nieces and nephews. At moments it was a new level of patience for him, but he always made the time for them! He also liked rock hunting and metal detecting. Marty seemed to have an instinct about where to find the good stuff.
He was known for his dry wit. Even through his medical procedures and treatments he was quick with a joke and would have the nurses and doctors laughing. He could also take a joke and laugh at his own adversity.
Marty had a one of a kind memory. He had a way of bringing those memories back to life in living color, maybe slightly embellished at times!
Most of all Marty loved to see other people succeed. If you were fishing with him, he would set you up with his best bait or lure, point you to the perfect hole and wait for you to cast first.
Marty was preceded in death by his mother Marsha; grandparents Tony and Henny Kop of Cedaredge, Colorado; grandfather Donald Wellman and aunt Melody Krebs of Montrose.
He is survived by his father Marcel of Montrose; sister Michelle Downey and husband Rod of Pagosa Springs; grandmother Dorothy Wellman;uncles Robert Wellman and Lynn Krebs of Montrose; aunt Denise Stickles of Delta; nieces Joselyn Kop and fiancé Junior Olmos; Riley Farnese and husband Raphael; Haley Downey and fiancé Matt Haldeman and nine great-nieces and great-nephews all of Montrose, Colorado.
There will be a celebration of life to be held at the Cobble Creek Golf Course at 6 p.m. Friday June 17, 2022. All family and friends are welcome.
To plant a tree in memory of Martin Kop; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
