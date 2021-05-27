OBITUARY: Marty Edwin Swann

Marty Edwin Swann
Marty Edwin Swann, age 55, from Montrose, Colorado, passed away Sunday May 23, 2021, unexpectedly due to complications of COVID.
Marty was born March 1, 1966 to Rocky and Betty Sue (Scott) Swann in Russellville, Arkansas.
He married his wife Kami (Little) Swann on July 5, 2014 in Montrose, Colorado.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gary David Swann.
Marty is survived by his wife Kami Swann; his three sons David, Michael and Richard, and a daughter Laci Lynn Chase, all from Globe, Arizona; siblings Penny Hartman from Meeker, Colorado; Trina Kemp from Atkins, Arkansas; Brenda (Rick) Montano from Blanding, Utah; Linda Swann from Montrose, Colorado; Ryan (Amanda) Swann from Roosevelt, Utah and Kari (Tom) Scheuerman from Cortez, Colorado.
Marty loved to spend time with family and friends, the outdoors and of course classic cars and hotrods.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
