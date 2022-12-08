OBITUARY: Mary Adele Braithwaite Black

Mary Adele Braithwaite Black
Mary Adele Braithwaite Black, 77, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mary was born April 18, 1945, to Eugene Glen Braithwaite and Genevieve Kopp Braithwaite in Los Angeles, California. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1963. She married James Nathan Black on April 16, 1966.
After her father, a forester and land manager, graduated from college, Mary enjoyed a childhood moving throughout Colorado; at times living in ranger cabins in the mountains she loved. During high school her family moved to Montrose where Mary would live for the rest of her life. After graduating from Montrose High School in 1963, Mary attended Brigham Young University. During a summer break from school, she met Nate Black whom she has been married to for 57 years.
To pay off a few bills, she took a job at Russell Stover Candies in 1974, working her way up to production supervisor. She retired 27 years later in 2001.
Mary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings such as primary president, Relief Society counselor, teaching in the primary andsSeminary; through Mary’s favorite calling was as a Gospel doctrine teacher and family history consultant. A proud descendant of Mormon pioneers, Mary loved genealogy and was an active member of the daughters of the Utah pioneers.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Black. Mary is survived by her husband, Nate Black; her sons Thane Black and Chad Black, wife Georgette; and her daughter Dawn Black, husband Clark; four of her five grandchildren: Chad Black, Tasha Black, Emma Black, and Eugene Black and two step-grandchildren: Dustin Stroud and Cordell Stroud; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers: Gene Braithwaite, John Braithwaite, and Tim Braithwaite; and a beloved sister, Anne Erickson.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 1521 Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. The family will host a viewing, friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center.
Burial will be in Cedar Cemetery, 2221 Miami Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary’s name to HopeWest at https://www.hopewestco.org/memorial-gifts/ who provided such loving care.
In Mary’s own words, “The road of our life has been nothing outstanding and downright bumpy in places, but I wouldn’t have missed the ride. I have been truly blessed.”
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.