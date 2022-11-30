OBITUARY: Mary Aguilar

Mary (Velasquez) Aguilar, 69, entered this world on Sept. 16, 1953, and departed on Nov. 19, 2022, at her residence. Born in Chama (Monte Vista), Colorado, to Albert and Antonia (Sena) Velasquez, who preceded her in death, along with her brothers Joe Albert, John Carmel, Felix, Samuel, Lucas, and one sister, Norma Jean. She is survived by two brothers, one in Juarez, Mexico, Raymond of Monte Vista, and sister-in-law Dora Diane. Also surviving is her nephew, Jose Guadalupe, who she treated as a son, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
As a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses of Montrose, she actively participated in church activities and gatherings, which she enjoyed. An avid traveler, she loved seeing new places. She was special to all who knew her and always wished to be of service and kindness to people. Her staunch love of the Denver Broncos was demonstrated by her collection of memorabilia and cheers every game.
A private service with the members of her church will be scheduled in the weeks to come, coordinated by her nephew/son, a member of the church.
A 2023 springtime memorial in Montrose will be announced for all other members of her family and friends.
