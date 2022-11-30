OBITUARY: Mary Aguilar

Mary Aguilar

Mary (Velasquez) Aguilar, 69, entered this world on Sept. 16, 1953, and departed on Nov. 19, 2022, at her residence. Born in Chama (Monte Vista), Colorado, to Albert and Antonia (Sena) Velasquez, who preceded her in death, along with her brothers Joe Albert, John Carmel, Felix, Samuel, Lucas, and one sister, Norma Jean. She is survived by two brothers, one in Juarez, Mexico, Raymond of Monte Vista, and sister-in-law Dora Diane. Also surviving is her nephew, Jose Guadalupe, who she treated as a son, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Aguilar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?