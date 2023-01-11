OBITUARY: Mary Ann Mitchell

Mary Ann Mitchell, 85, a lifetime resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction surrounded by her family.
Mary Ann was born on Feb. 16, 1937, to Anthony Tessitore and Jane DeJulio Tessitore. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1955 and worked at Lathrop Hardware Store where she met the love of her life, Harold E. Mitchell Jr. They were married on August 2, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mary Ann and Harold were married 54 years until his passing in 2012.
Mary Ann took great pride in her yard and garden but above all, she loved and cherished her family. She enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren’s sporting events. Mary Ann was also an avid Denver Broncos fan. She was a kind soul who never met a stranger and always put others before herself.
Mary Ann is survived by her brothers Robert Tessitore of Arroyo Grande, California, and Alvin (Pam) Tessitore of Queen Creek, Arizona; her children son, Jay (Sheri) Mitchell of Montrose; daughter Kim (Trent) Charlesworth of Palisade; daughter Lisa (Gary) Woods of Grand Junction; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and was looking forward to her 19th great-grandchild in July. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, her sister Joyce Haptonstall, sisters-in-law Sandy Tessitore and Peggy McManus, and one granddaughter, Camille Mitchell.
The family would like to thank The Center at Foresight for the excellent care she received over the past few months. The staff there went above and beyond and cared for Mary Ann as if she were family.
Mary Ann was loved by many and will remain in our hearts forever!
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Crippin Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone