OBITUARY: Mary Ann Mitchell

Mary Ann Mitchell, 85, a lifetime resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction surrounded by her family.

Mary Ann was born on Feb. 16, 1937, to Anthony Tessitore and Jane DeJulio Tessitore. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1955 and worked at Lathrop Hardware Store where she met the love of her life, Harold E. Mitchell Jr. They were married on August 2, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mary Ann and Harold were married 54 years until his passing in 2012.

