Mary Edwards
Mary Frances Janzen Edwards, 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2021. Mary was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Henry Carl and Aimee Georgene Janzen. The family lived in Custer City, Oklahoma, when Mary was born, but moved to a couple of different towns in Texas before they settled in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Mary attended Capital Hill High School where she was a majorette. She graduated in 1959, and not too long after, married Allan Richard “Dick” Edwards on June 6, 1959. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on April 4, 1968. Dick and Mary lived in and raised their family in Oklahoma, and what adventures they had together. They always made sure the family took vacations together, usually camping in their pop-up tent trailer somewhere around a lake. Their children have many fond memories of those times, both the good and the bad. Mary was a secretary at the Oklahoma Blood Institute for about 13 years.
She was very passionate about University of Oklahoma football and Dallas Cowboys football. When her teams were playing, the words “COME ON” and “GET ‘EM” were heard many times by anyone within earshot. She loved her “kitties”, and she idolized Elvis. She also enjoyed music and had a great record collection.
After she and Dick retired, in 1998 they moved to Dick’s favorite place, the Colorado Rocky Mountains, settling in Montrose, Colorado. Dick passed away in 2010, and Mary stayed there until 2017, when she moved to Mesa, Arizona, to be closer to family. Mary was loved by many and will be greatly missed, but we know she’s having a joyous reunion with all of her loved ones on the other side of the veil.
Mary is survived by five children: Rhetta (David) Williams of Saginaw, Texas; Ted (Michelle) Edwards of Mesa, Arizona; Crystal (Charles) Carlson of Kyle, Texas; Brent (Joann) Edwards of Joplin, Missouri, and Carol (Steven) Furner of Payson, Utah; 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Dick Edwards; her parents, Carl and Aimee Janzen; and two brothers, George Carl Janzen (who only lived 19 days), and Tommy Janzen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Montrose, Colorado at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1521 S. Hillcrest Dr., in the Relief Society Room. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Grand Junction Memorial Gardens, 2970 North Ave., Grand Junction.
Services are in the care of Horizon Funeral Care of Mesa, Arizona and Walker Funeral Home of Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
