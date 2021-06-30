OBITUARY: Mary Geneva Sproles

Mary Geneva Sproles
Long time Olathe resident, Mary Geneva Sproles died Jan. 15, 2021, at the age of 101. Born on Dec. 12, 1919, in Binger, Oklahoma, Geneva was the daughter of John William and Zelma Chisum. The family moved to Texas when Geneva was just a year old.
Geneva married Kinard Truman Sproles on Nov. 6, 1935 in Rogers, New Mexico, when she was almost 16 years old and celebrated 71 years of marriage before Kinard’s death in 2006. She and Kinard farmed in New Mexico through the Depression years.
After the birth of their two sons, Truman Garland and Norman Dale they pulled up stakes and moved to Olathe, Colorado, in 1947 where they farmed before moving into town in 1955. The couple did everything together. They faithfully served their Lord, attending the Olathe First Baptist Church. Kinard and Geneva had a huge garden, sharing canned goods with family and friends. They loved to go camping and fishing. Geneva is best remembered by her family as a wonderful cook, always ready with “something to eat.” Kinard and Geneva are also remembered for their love of having friends over for a game of Dominos or Rummicube.
According to grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she made the best pickled green beans!
She is preceded in death by her husband Kinard; parents; brothers William, Donald and Lonnie Chisum and sister Juanita and daughter-in-law Patricia Sproles.
Surviving family who are blessed to have had such a wonderful mother and grandmother include her sons, Truman Sproles and Norman (Gloria) Sproles; grandchildren Dawnelle Mathis, Dana Lang, Kristin Murrie, Kraig Sproles, Kenneth Sproles, Norman Sproles Jr., Wayne Sproles, Dhara Darien, Tricia Sproles, Michelle Thomas, Travis Sproles; 30 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service of remembrance and inurnment will take place at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Olathe Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.