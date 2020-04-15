Mary Jane Beck Mahan
Mary Jane Beck Mahan was born July 4, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Mahan attended St. Joseph's Parochial School in Grand Junction, Colorado. On March 6, 1965 she married the love of her life, Miles Richard Mahan, in a quiet ceremony. The couple shared 34 years together until his death on April 9, 1999. She cherished her family and always went out of her way to make family gatherings memorable.
Mrs. Mahan was a gifted artist in her free time. She also enjoyed and loved her Yorkie, Newt.
Mrs. Mahan worked at the airport in Montrose in the late 1970s. She was employed at Vurl's
Farm Supply and Country General for two decades. It was in healthcare that she found her
passion working as a CNA from 2000 until her retirement.
Survivors include her three children, Mark Allen Mahan of Montrose, Marty Lyn Mahan Flowers of Delta, and Mathew Wade Mahan and wife Kristi Gray Mahan of Montrose; daughter-in-law Lisa Vigil of Montrose; and seven grandchildren, Ashley, Mikaela, Miles, Justin, Tyler Mahan, and Dawson and Darshawn Flowers. Mrs. Mahan was blessed with four great-grandchildren and another on the way. Other survivors include her brother Robert Beck; and sisters Margo Romero, Claire Brakey, and Roberta Quigly of Utah.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Maragret Beck; Miles Richard Mahan and other family members.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
HERO
My mom was my truest love! My mom was my hero in every definition of the word. My rock without fail she was always there to pick up the pieces of my life and help me rebuild for my own destruction. I never felt a time that her love wasn’t with me nor have I ever felt in my life disappointment of who she was or what she was about. She was a firm, honest, faithful and loyal woman, that any son or daughter less fortunate than I would have ever dreamed or prayed for. A mother that was truly admired for all her Strengths and understanding. Noble in all of her ways, and through all of our life’s walks together! Now I have to say goodbye to my one and only biggest HERO! May she find true peace at the place of the right hand of our creator for everything she has had to endure with her loving caring hands that have rebuilt so many broken pieces. I pray that she will always continue to be my heroic angel. Until one day we meet again Mom you will never know how special you are and how much you always mean to me. You are my HERO! I LOVE YOU!
