OBITUARY: Mary Kauffman

I am Basque. I was born on July 11, 1924, in the beautiful small village, of Nachitua in the Basque province of Vizcaya in Northern Spain, adjacent to the Bay of Biscay, not far from the Pyrenees Mountains. My birth name was Mary Begonia Gorrono. My father John Gorrono was a shepherd, who immigrated to the United States in 1919. He raised sheep in the western U.S. and occasionally returned to Spain to see his family.

In May of 1933, I, an 8-year-old child, along with my mother Demetria Gorrono and my 3-year-old brother Eduardo (Eddie) Gorrono, began our immigration to the United States. We sailed from Spain on a ship bound for New York City. That trip was both exciting and scary. The accommodations were sparse at best and it seemed to take a very long time. My first view of America was the beautiful Statue of Liberty.

