Mary Lee Ross
ROSS, Mary Lee, nee Roos. Aged 82 at home in Montrose. Special Mother of Pamela (Ron) Cooper of Montrose and Michelle Poirier of Ouray. Predeceased by loving parents Joseph and Trudi Roos. An exceptional sister to Gordon, Charlotte, Robin and Michael. Great-granddaughter of Dr. Josef Zemp, Bundesrat President of Switzerland.
She was an inexhaustible volunteer, and her bountiful kindnesses gave comfort to many. She was an accomplished equestrian and was devoted to animal welfare. She was a skilled artist, gardener, and talented writer. After retiring from her corporate job in California, she moved to Montrose in 2012.
Mary Lee was loved by so many people and will be sadly missed. Services were private. Family asks in lieu of flowers to donate to a favorite charity.
