OBITUARY: Mary Lou Jeffers

Mary Lou Jeffers passed peacefully in her room on Dec. 28, 2022, at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 92 years old.
Mary Lou was born in Moab, Utah, on June 11, 1930 the daughter of Buford Chester and El Rita (Patterson) Eaton. She was the oldest of five children. Her father worked on the signal gang for the DRGW Railroad. Growing up, she had many towns in eastern Utah and western Colorado that she called home. At one time in her life, she lived in an outfitted boxcar parked on a rail siding near Woodside, Utah.
She attended Grand Junction High School and graduated in 1948. After high school she worked as a ditto clerk in Grand Junction for the railroad. Fresh out of high school, Mary Lou was already winning friends and forging lifelong bonds. At one time she was honored as “Rail Queen” in Grand Junction. Nearly 30 years after she left that office, you could walk in there and find people that knew her and spoke very highly of her.
In 1955, she married Forrest Arlan Jeffers and they lived in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had two children, Andrew and Julia. In 1965, Forrest took a job as Freight Agent in Montrose, Colorado, and moved the family there. Montrose became Mary Lou’s adopted hometown almost immediately. She lived in the same house until just a few years ago.
Mary Lou was an advocate for the community of Montrose. She always spoke highly of the quality of life in Montrose and the excellent educational system. She and Forrest volunteered countless hours of service with the Montrose Lions Club assisting with fundraisers and supporting the community.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and assisted the United Methodist Women with many projects. She had a servant’s heart and was always willing to lend anyone a helping hand in one way or another. Mary Lou was given the Susanna Wesley Award of Excellence by the church for her servitude. She also loved animals and this love was passed down to her children. Her kids were always dragging some animal home and Mary Lou would take them in, providing shelter and nutrition. A neighbor once commented to her that she sure hoped her kids never found a stray elephant in Montrose.
She is preceded in death by her parents Buford and El Rita Eaton; her husband, Forrest Jeffers; her brothers, Bruce and Grover Eaton; her sister, Patsy Larson; and her daughter, Julia Moon.
She is survived by her brother, Curtis (Diane) of Kelowna, British Columbia; son, Andrew Jeffers (Michelle), Delta, Colorado; granddaughter, Jennifer Jeffers (Richard) and great-grandson, Forrest Zentner, Grand Junction, Colorado.; and granddaughter, Stacie Jeffers (Michael), Montrose, Colorado.
Because of Mary Lou’s love of children and value of education, the family is researching establishing a memorial scholarship program and will be advising more on that at a later date.
A celebration of life is being planned for late spring/early summer of 2023. More information will follow once a date is set. The family is gathering stories about Mary Lou. To get updates on the service or to share a story of how she touched your life please email celebration.Mary.lou@gmail.com
Grandma
A Tribute by Jennifer and Stacie
She was the life of many rooms. Grandma always called everyone “Honey” in a tender way that made you feel like you were deep in her heart. Her laugh was contagious and her silliness brought out the rest of the laughter.
Mary Lou had a way of making everyone feel loved and special no matter her mood or the length of time you knew her. Her open mouth smile that felt as if it were always on the verge of boisterous laughter will be very missed.
She wasn’t just kind and caring but she was the most stubborn fighter I know. She always spoke her mind and you definitely knew what she was feeling after she was finished. Her relentless positivity and her fighting nature is what will keep her in our hearts and memories forever.
