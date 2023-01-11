OBITUARY: Mary Lou Jeffers

Mary Lou Jeffers passed peacefully in her room on Dec. 28, 2022, at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 92 years old.

Mary Lou was born in Moab, Utah, on June 11, 1930 the daughter of Buford Chester and El Rita (Patterson) Eaton. She was the oldest of five children. Her father worked on the signal gang for the DRGW Railroad. Growing up, she had many towns in eastern Utah and western Colorado that she called home. At one time in her life, she lived in an outfitted boxcar parked on a rail siding near Woodside, Utah.

What's NABUR?