OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Dwyer; February 1, 1919 - August 4, 2022

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mary Margaret Dwyer

Mary Margaret Dwyer Hoganson was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Feb. 1, 1919, the eldest daughter of Lawrence Larry and Mary Virginia Dwyer, sister to Helen and Betty. The family also lived in Austin and finally Abilene. Mary attended McMurray College in Abilene, (now University), double majoring in French and English. She was valedictorian of her graduating class and went on to teach high school English and French.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dwyer; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?