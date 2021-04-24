OBITUARY: Mary Nelle Womack Schaap; August 12, 1922 - April 3, 2021

Mary Nelle Womack Schaap
August 12, 1922 — April 3, 2021
Our beloved Mary Nelle Schaap went to be with her Lord and Savior the day before Easter, on the afternoon of April 3, at the age of 98, in Montrose, Colorado.
Mary Nelle was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Aug. 12, 1922 to Henry Archer Womack and Nelle Parsons Womack, who taught Mary Nelle to love and follow Jesus from a young age. Mary Nelle attended Wheaton College where she met Ward Schaap and the two married on Oct. 28, 1944. The family moved to Bloomington, Indiana, where Ward taught as a chemistry professor and was an administrator at the University of Indiana until retirement. They raised three daughters and spent 54 years happily married until Ward passed away at 76. Mary Nelle continued in Bloomington until 2008 when she moved to Montrose, Colorado, to be near her daughter.
Mary Nelle dearly loved her Savior and gave her life to teaching others about His Word. She started the Bloomington Bible Study Fellowship class, an interdenominational Bible study class where she served as the teacher for 25 years. She also wrote and published four Bible study books. She and Ward were faithful members of Evangelical Community Church in Bloomington where Ward was an elder and Mary Nelle served in numerous capacities.
Mary Nelle’s upbeat spirit and contagious love for life overflowed into a love for travel including trips to the ocean, the mountains, and England. She occupied her lively mind by constant reading and enjoyed classical music. Her family appreciated that she gave her life to making a beautiful and comfortable home and all who entered it could sense her love for decorating, gardening, cooking, and enjoying all the simple pleasures of life. She always had a cheerful word, even for strangers. She enjoyed entertaining and she and Ward had many close, lifelong friends whom they loved to play games and share meals with. Mary Nelle was a game player right up until the final weeks of her life, still beating her daughters. Her family will never forget her sense of humor and spunk that remained with her right up until the very end. Just one week before she died, she sent out a sweet video to the whole family telling them how very much she loved each and every one of them.
Mary Nelle is survived by her three daughters: Jeanne Dennis of Monument, Colorado; Shelley Swanson of Wheaton, Illinois, and Julie Steidl of Montrose, Colorado. She also took great pride in her 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and was thrilled that she lived to see two great-great grandchildren.
The burial service will be on Saturday, May 1, in Bloomington, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to bsfinternational.org, rafikifoundation.org or to Hope West Hospice 725 S 4th St., Montrose CO 81401.
